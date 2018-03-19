Politics Expert level Kosovo dialogue resumes in Brussels A new round of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue at the level of experts will be held in Brussels from Monday until Wednesday. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 19, 2018 | 10:24 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The topics should include implementation of agreements on the Community of Serb Municipalities, energy, the bridge in Kosovska Mitrovica, freedom of movement and integrated management of administrative crossings.

The delegation of Belgrade in these talks will be led by Director of the Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric, while the head of the Pristina delegation will be Avni Arifi.



The EU has said that it is necessary to speed up the pace of negotiations on the implementation of the existing agreements within the framework of the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. To this end, it is stated that technical delegations will meet every couple of weeks in Brussels.



The previous round of expert talks took place on February 26 and 27 in Brussels.