Politics "No common ground" with Serb List on demarcation agreement Ramush Haradinaj says "no common ground" has been found with the Serb List to support the ratification of the demarcation agreement with Montenegro. Source: Beta Friday, March 16, 2018 | 14:17 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

During a news conference on Friday, the Kosovo prime minister called on former members of the opposition Self-Determination party, who two days ago formed a special parliamentary group of 12 members, to vote in favor of the agreement, and "consider where we have arrived."

"If at this moment we fail to understand our role, I do not know how we will behave in further processes," he said.



Haradinaj said that not supporting the deal was "unreasonable" after the statements made by president of Kosovo and Montenegro, and the possibility for the vote in favor of it ending "the blockade of the country."



Haradinaj also said that "the votes have now been secured - but one should be responsible and serious in order to prevent failure from happening."



"That's why we need to ensure with the utmost seriousness that everyone is present at the session (of the Kosovo Assembly). The absence of one deputy from the session on Tuesday is a message that Kosovo remains isolated," Haradinaj said.