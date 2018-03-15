Politics Serbia, RS hope to have more joint projects - PM Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in Banja Luka on Thursday that her country, thanks to its success in implementing reforms, is able to help the RS. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, March 15, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share Brnabic is seen in Banja Luka on Thursday (Tanjug)

Brnabic spoke after meeting President and Prime Minister of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina (RS) Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic.

According to the Serbian government, the prime minister "pointed out that owing to fiscal reforms, fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability, implemented by the previous government led by Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia can help the RS in the implementation of projects."



"We are pleased to see such stability in the RS too and a rapid realization of projects. I hope that Serbia and the RS will have more joint projects," said said, and announced that she will discuss in particular the new energy projects, which will contribute to investments, as well as to energy security, stability and independence of the two countries.



"This is good for our GDP and for construction companies. We will talk about this in April and that is why two ministers are on this visit with me, in order to make the agreement as soon as possible," she said, adding that it was "always a pleasure" to visit the RS, and noting that nowadays RS Day is celebrated in Belgrade as well.



"I think that all of this shows special ties between Serbia and the RS, which are becoming stronger and stronger," Brnabic was quoted as saying, and adding that "the most important thing is to reach an agreement with the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina (Muslim-Croat entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina) to open a border crossing point, and to open the Ljubovija-Bratunac bridge for traffic."