Serbian PM visiting Serb Republic

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Thursday arrived in Banja Luka, in the Serb Republic (RS), the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Source: Tanjug
Ana Brnabic and Zeljka Cvijanovic(Tanjug)
Brnabic immediately met with RS President Milorad Dodik and RS Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic.

The meeting was also attended by RS ministers of industry and energy, and of spatial planning, construction, and ecology.

While in Banja Luka, Brnabic will also attend the ceremony to promote and declare open the Eko Toplana heating plant, and meet with Mayor Igor Radojicic.

The Serbian delegation includes ministers of mining and energy and of environmental protection, the head of Serbian Government's Office for Public Investment, and the president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce.

