Politics Next parliamentary elections to be held in 2020 - president President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbia will hold next parliamentary elections in 2020, while the presidential and local votes in Belgrade will follow in 2022. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 15:52

(Tanjug, file)

Vucic, who heads the country's largest party, the ruling SNS, said on Wednesday in Belgrade that there was "no need for (early) parliamentary elections).

He also stressed that whether or not he will be taking part in future elections, the opposition would "fare the same" both in 2020 and 2022 - "it will face convincing defeat."



"The SNS is not guided by partisan interest, which was evident in the Belgrade elections (on March 4), while some others, no matter how much and by what margin they lose, want to lose again and with a worse and larger margin, and maybe by 2020 they'll string together 20 percent of the vote," Vucic said.