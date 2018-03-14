Politics Pristina: Serb List won't vote for demarcation agreement Member of the Kosovo Assembly from the Serb List, Igor Simic, says this ticket will not vote to adopt the demarcation agreement with Montenegro. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 14:38 Tweet Share

According to Pristina-based media, cited by Beta agency, he told Srna agency that the Serb List has not changed its position regarding the bill.

On behalf of the Serb List, Simic stated earlier that they would not vote for the law and that the issue was not even on their agenda.



A minimum of 80 votes are necessary for the Kosovo Assembly to pass the law. The ruling coalition - that includes the Serb List, which is also part of the Kosovo government - how has 78 votes, backed by the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo.



Against are ten members of the Assembly from the Serb List, and 32 from the opposition Self-Determination.



Kosovo Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli and Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj have had "intensive contacts" with representatives of the Serb List in recent days, but, as Pristina media reported, they rejected the demands that the List had in order to vote for the law.