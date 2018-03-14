Politics Serbian president doesn't think Pristina will form ZSO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had "a good, open, content-rich and important conversation" with a visiting US State department official. Izvor: B92 Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to Vucic, the conversation with Wess Mitchell was important for relations between Serbia and the United States, and they talked about several topics, but above all about Kosovo and Metohija.

"Our positions are quite different, different and distant in terms of Kosovo. It is important that Mitchell, unlike many others, did not just want to hear, but also to listen. I'm grateful to him for that. To the extent that we understand the views of the West on the issue of independence, so I asked Michael Michel to listen to our views and have enough understanding, perhaps understand some of our positions," Vucic said.



According to Vucic, Serbia and the US do not agree on "the security forces in Kosovo" - but do about "peace and dialogue in Brussels under the auspices of the EU."



"We know that Kosovo is the most difficult obstacle, that is whjy Serbia is ready to discuss possible compromises. However, no matter how mall Serbia may be for many world powers, for us is the most important, we can only accept a compromise solution. Every compromise is difficult, but it must be accepted by one, the other and the third party," said Vucic.



"Serbia has fulfilled all its obligations from the Brussels agreement - judiciary, police, civil defense, telecommunications... Albanians had only one obligation, and from the international legal contract, which is the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), and they did not fulfill that. Thank you to Mitchell for saying in Pristina said that it has not been fulfilled. I will be open, I think that will come to nothing, they would have done it in the past five years if they wanted to," said Vucic.



During the press conference, Vucic repeatedly pointed out that he had an "open conversation with Mitchell" and stressed that he was very grateful to him.



Asked if they had discussed the issue of the possible formation of an army in Kosovo , Vucic said:



"I urge everyone to find one single paper, one single letter in some international act that says that is allowed. According to the military-technical agreement signed in Kumanovo, no Kosovo forces can exist - there may be KFOR and no one else. According to (UN Security Council) Resolution 1244, as a general legal act, Albanian forces are not envisaged, instead the return of Serbian forces to Kosovo is. A Kosovo army goes against all international acts."



Mitchell urged both parties to fulfill their obligations under the Brussels agreement, and said that his primary message was that the US was committed to partnership with Serbia.



Mitchell said that the conversation with Vucic was "open and very good" and that they discussed Kosovo, security of the region and economic cooperation, and that the United States was "committed to finding a solution in the dialogue and ready to listen and help."



He said that Kosovo "has the right to form a professional force to deal with security" and that it would "not be a threat to Serbia and Serbs" - while the United States supported that "right of Kosovo" - but also stressed that a change of the constitution was needed for this to take place.



Mitchell said this requires a lot of work, and that the United States was engaging "very closely with people in Pristina about that."