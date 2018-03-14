Politics US sees Serbia as "backbone of stability in Balkans" Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 09:27 Tweet Share (Serbian MFA)

During the meeting in Belgrade late on Tuesday, they spoke about the topics related to regional stability, European path of Serbia and the continuation of the Brussels dialogue, the government announced.

Mitchell "pointed out that the United States considers Serbia one of the most important countries in the region and the backbone of stability in the Balkans" and that the United States "continuously supports the European path of Serbia and progress in the Brussels dialogue."



Dacic underlined that Serbia appreciates the support of the United States, and expressed interest in developing the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in the future, especially when 100 years since the Serbian flag was raised over the White House, as a sign of the alliance with Serbia, is celebrated.



In order to revive traditional allied ties and friendly relations, as well as further intensify cooperation and mutual understanding, Dacic presented Mitchell with a statement from US President Woodrow Wilson on Kosovo on the occasion of Vidovdan (St. Vitus Day) - an important Serbian feast and the date of the Battle of Kosovo in 1389 - under the title "Celebrate Kosovo as a Day of Honor," from the New York Times issue of June 19, 1918.