Politics I come bearing no Kosovo plan - US State Department official US State Department official Wess Mitchell says his visit to the Balkans this week is aimed at continuing Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, March 12, 2018 | 15:41

Mitchell, who was in Pristina on Monday, also said he did not bring with him any concrete plans on this issue.

He told a news conference, held after a meeting with the president of the interim Kosovo institutions, Hashim Thaci, that he had not come to present any kind of plan to anyone.



"I have not come to present any special plan. I will be committed to continuing the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and their path to the EU," Mitchell said, according to Albanian language website Lajmi.



Last weekend, Belgrade media said that Mitchell would present "a four-point US plan for resolving the issue of Kosovo."