Politics "Serbia France's most important regional trade partner" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Friday French Ambassador to Serbia Frederic Mondoloni, the government announced. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 9, 2018 | 16:54

The diplomat "delivered her a letter from Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe."

Mondoloni "conveyed to Prime Minister Brnabic the commitment of Prime Minister Philippe to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Serbia and France at all levels."



He "underlined that France strongly supports Serbia on its European path and that the decision of the European Union to adopt the Enlargement Strategy is a positive decision that will give additional impetus to Serbia in the further implementation of reforms and economic progress."



Mondoloni stressed that Serbia is a factor for stability in the region and the most important economic partner for France.



Brnabic "pointed to the importance of the forthcoming visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Serbia in April this year" and "highlighted the importance of the visit of French President Macron to Serbia in the year when the centenary since the end of the First World War is being marked, saying that this is an opportunity to consolidate relations between the two countries and remember the strong Serbian-French ties."



The interlocutors "agreed that the two countries' political and economic relations are on the rise, and the award of concessions for Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport to French company Vinci Aeroports was listed as a good example of cooperation."