Politics "It was PM who launched reshuffle story," says minister Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic says Prime Minister Ana Brnabic opened the topic of reconstruction of the government. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, March 9, 2018 | 14:35

Mihajlovic tressed that the SNS has not yet decided on that.

"The issue of reconstructing the government seems to me to have been opened, at some point, by the prime minister, but I'm really returning the story to our party. We will talk in our party when the time comes for such a thing - a possible reconstruction of the government," she Mihajlovic, who is a member of the SNS Presidency, while answering journalists' questions.



As she said, the party did not have any meetings nor has the SNS Presidency discussed the topic.



What has been discussed in the party these days, she added, are the results in the city elections in Belgrade, and she pointed out that the SNS is proud of the trust that citizens have given them.