Politics Serbian FM receives Italian ambassador on farewell visit First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic received today on a farewell visit Italian Ambassador to Serbia Giuseppe Manzo. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 9, 2018 | 13:44 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Dacic "thanked him for a very successful and dynamic cooperation during his term in Belgrade," the government announced.

The two officials noted that bilateral relations are friendly, highly developed and that there is a strong interest in further improvement, as confirmed by significant bilateral meetings, as well as the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Serbia, Italy and Albania held on 27 February this year in Belgrade.



The Ambassador of Italy expressed his gratitude to Dacic for his warm reception and excellent cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the institutions of the Republic of Serbia.