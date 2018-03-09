Politics Minister warns Serbs could collapse government in Pristina If Pristina is unable to implement the agreement on the formation of the ZSO, then the Serb List should withdraw support to that government and bring it down. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, March 9, 2018 | 13:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said this on Friday.

"If they are not able to keep their word, let them go to the polls," Vulin told TV Pink.



He added that there would be no more talks on what has already been agreed, and no renegotiations about the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO.)



"What has been agreed in Brussels, which is done by the Brussels agreement, has to be implemented. What has been negotiated cannot be constantly talked about," Vulin said.



Commenting on Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic saying that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is being constantly lied to by some in the international community and by Albanians - who only want Serbia' recognition of the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo, and have no desire to reach a compromise, Vulin said that Vucic leads "a policy of reconciliation and strives to achieve stabilization in these areas but rarely has relevant interlocutors on the other side."



"Very rarely, on the other hand, there are people who believe that the policy of stability and peace is good and can only be implemented by Serbia gaininfg something for itself - respect, but also appropriate political decisions that at least suit us for the most part," said Vulin.



He stressed that, if it is confirmed that Pristina is ceasing the implementations the Brussels agreement in its entirety, something Pristina precisely has been saying must be done - "as the EU and the entire international community has been saying" - then Serbia should consider its position, and the next steps.