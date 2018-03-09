Politics Leader of Democrats set to resign Democratic Party President Dragan Sutanovac will step down on Sunday due to poor results in the March 4 election for the Belgrade city Assembly. Izvor: B92, Beta Friday, March 9, 2018 | 10:06 Tweet Share DS logo

The party, that in the past gave several mayors, including Zoran Djindjic, now won 2.25 percent of the vote (18,286 votes) and will not be represented in the Assembly.

Previously, Balsa Bozovic, who headed the Belgrade board of the party and its campaign for the election, also resigned.



The Democrats now look to schedule an early party assembly that will appoint new leadership.



One former leader, Bojan Pajtic, commented to say that 15 years after the Djidjic assassination, not much has been left of the party, which is now in a poisition of "complete political irrelevance."