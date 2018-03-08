Politics Serbia and Georgia abolish visas Serbian and Georgian Ivica Dacic and Mikheil Janelidze on Wednesday in Belgrade signed an agreement abolishing visas between the two countries. Izvor: Beta Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 11:42 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The two ministers agreed to assign one diplomat each to work on advancing bilateral relations, as Serbia and Georgia do not have diplomatic offices in the other country, Beta agency reported.

Dacic told a joint news conference that Serbia appreciates Georgia's principled stand to respect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, but also its concrete actions of voting against Kosovo's membership in international organizations.



Janelidze said Georgia remained dedicated to the principled stand not to recognize Kosovo's unilateral independence, in spite of some nations' different views.