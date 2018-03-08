Serbian president visiting Romania
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is visiting Romania on Thursday.Izvor: Tanjug
Vucic will be welcomed with a ceremony and meet with Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis.
He will also lead Serbia's delegation in a plenary meeting between the delegations of the two countries.
During his one-day visit, Vucic will have separate meetings with presidents of both houses of Romania's parliament, and with the country's prime minister.
He will also place a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Hero, the presidential press service has announced.