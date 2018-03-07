Politics Seselj explains why he's sparing Vucic "heavy artillery" SRS leader Vojislav Seselj has reiterated that his party suffered a catastrophic defeat in Sunday's elections for the Belgrade City Assembly. Izvor: Tanjug Wednesday, March 7, 2018 | 15:33 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

The SRS did not manage to cross the five percent threshold and win seats in the Assembly - "but we are trying to stay on our feet," Seselj, whose party is in opposition at the state level, said on Wednesday.

"I have two things in mind - we found ourselves between (Aleksandar) Vucic and (Dragan) Djilas. One millstone is Vucic and he sucked in the voting body of all the patriotic parties and of pro-Russian oriented voters, while he grabbed the pro-European ones before and holds on to them," Seselj told TV Pink.



"On the other hand, Djilas sucked out the pro-Western parties, including the DS which he holds in financial slavery," he added.



According to Seselj, Djilas could now take over the DS and preserve that name - and pay back to himself the money owed to him - or "use that debt bondage" to prevent anyone from replacing him.



The SRS leader added that "too many people felt the party bowed to Vucic, because the Radicals did not attack him as hard, even with fictitious accusations like the pro-Western parties, including followers of Ljotic, did."



"There were no insults. We bear in mind that if he (Vucic) were to fall now in some street coup, it's not us who would come to power, but some Dosmanlije (a play on words in Serbian referring to the DOS coalition that in 2000 overthrew Slobodan Milosevic, and to Osmanlije, i.e., Serbian for Ottoman Turks). Well, that's the danger because of which we will not be toppling him in any other way except in elections," Seselj said, and added:



"We cannot attack him with heavy artillery as long as he is not giving his consent to the independence of Kosovo and its membership in the UN, as long as he guards the RS (Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina), refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and as long as he is not accepting any arbitration with Croatia concerning the left bank of the Danube."