Politics Government reshuffle "open topic" - PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the Kopaonik Business Forum that the possibility of a reconstruction of her cabinet was "an open topic." Izvor: B92, Beta, RTS Wednesday, March 7, 2018 | 14:18

According to Brnabic, if a reshuffle does take place, it will be based on "results, and the lack of results."

Minister of Foreign Affairs and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic spoke on Wednesday about the same topic, to say he was not against a reshuffle, adding that "nobody's ministerial chair is eternal."



Dacic recalled that he was in favor of holding early parliamentary elections along with the local elections in Belgrade, and now the "legitimacy issue" of some opposition parties is being raised.



After Belgrade's election, the media speculated about the future mayor, and about a possible reconstruction of the Serbian government.