Politics Serbian National Assembly starts spring session The Serbian National Assembly on Tuesday in Belgrade started the first sitting of the spring session, with about 30 items on the agenda. Izvor: Beta Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 13:15 Tweet Share The Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade (Thinkstock)

They include amendments to the laws on traffic safety, police, and public order and peace.

The first sitting of the spring session started with a ceremony: the Serbian Army Honor Guard placed in front of the House of the National Assembly, and the sounding of the national anthem.



The people's deputies (members of the Assembly) will also consider draft laws on aliens, asylum and temporary protection, border control, records and data processing in the field of internal affairs, the National DNA Register, and the Unique Master Citizen Number (JMBG).



Other proposed items on the agenda include amendments to the Serbian Citizenship Act, confirmation of several interstate agreements, election of the chairperson of the Council of Governors of the National Bank of Serbia and of the director of the Administration for Supervision of Financial Institutions, as well as the decision to terminate the mandate of a member of the Securities Commission, submitted by the Finance Committee.



The Assembly will further consider the proposal to elect the president and members of the Energy Agency Council, presidents of courts and the deputy public prosecutor, and to terminate the term in office of presidents of the Misdemeanor Appellate Court, the Basic Court in Novi Sad, the Commercial Court in Leskovac, and the Basic Court in Novi Pazar.



Presidents of courts will also be elected on the proposal of the High Judicial Council, while deputies will consider dismissing and appointing members and deputy members of the Republic Electoral Commission - a proposal submitted separately by the parliamentary groups of opposition Enough is Enough Movement and of the Democratic Party.