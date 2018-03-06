Politics Who will be Belgrade's next mayor? There are several candidates for the next mayor of Serbia's capital, according to the media. Izvor: B92 Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The mayor will be elected by the new City Assembly, that the voters in Belgrade chose on March 4.

Serbian President and SNS leader Aleksandar Vucic, whose ticket won 44.99 percent of the vote, said on Monday that the mayor will be known "in about 50 days."



In the meantime, the media speculate about who might take this "hot seat."



The daily Blic says there are five top candidates for the post: incumbent Sinisa Mali, Zoran Radojevic, who topped the SNS list, Irena Vujovic, president of the Municipality of Savski Venac, Energy Minister and top SPS official in Belgrade Aleksandar Antic, and current City Manager Goran Vesic.



However, when it comes to Antic, it is worth noting that Foreign Minister and SPS leader Ivica Dacic said on Monday Belgrade's next mayor would not come from his party.



Another daily, Vecernje Novosti, writes that there are four front-runners, and that the Progressives (SNS) will be in no hurry to elect the mayor, leaving it instead for just before the legal deadline expires.



The four names cited by this newspaper include Zoran Radojicic, Goran Vesic, Irena Vujovic, and Andreja Mladenovic, currently serving as deputy mayor.



The daily Danas said that the mayor will be one of the top 20 persons from the SNS list for the City Assembly. But, the article adds that "it can be heard unofficially" that the Serbian government will be reshuffled, and that some ministers "could be replaced with the names from the Belgrade election list."



"However, Vucic will decide on everything," the newspaper concluded.