Politics Belgrade: SNS win, only 3 more lists to have councilors The ticket led by Serbian President and SNS leader Aleksandar Vucic has won a majority in elections for the Belgrade City Assembly. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Monday, March 5, 2018 | 12:06 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

At it will be joined by only three more lists who have crossed the five percent threshold in Sunday's elections and will have councilors.

The City Electoral Commission (GIK) announced on Monday morning that based on 71.39 percent of all polling stations, i.e., 67.14 percent of the electorate, the Aleksandar Vucic-led list had won 45.60 percent of the vote, and will have 64 mandates in the 110-seat City Assembly.



Three more tickets have crossed the five percent threshold and will be represented in the Assembly: those led by Dragan Djilas (18.71 percent - 26 seats), Aleksandar Sapic (8.27 percent - 11 seats), and the SPS/JS coalition ("6.35 percent - 9 seats.)



According to IPSOS, the turnout was 50.8 percent, while CeSID and GIK put the number at 48.4 and 44.6, respectively.



Almost one quarter of the votes cast on Sunday thus "remained under the threshold," rendering the City Assembly much the same as it was before the election.



According to projections, based on Ipsos and CeSID data, the Vucic-led list will have the same number of councilors as before - 63 out of 110, which allows them a comfortable majority and no need for a coalition prater.



Vucic late on Sunday addressed the public, but would not reveal the name of the next Belgrade mayor, who will be elected by the new Assembly.



Meanwhile, under the census remained the Democrats (DS) - the pillar of changes at the end of the last century, from whose ranks came the mayor in the mid-90s received only 2.5 percent in this election. The Radicals (SRS) fared the same, while Cedomir Jovanovic's LDP won only 0.2 percent of the vote this time.