Politics "Thaci has no mandate, what's he talking about with Vucic?" The opposition Democratic League of Kosovo said at a press conference that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci had no mandate to negotiate with Belgrade. Izvor: B92 Friday, March 2, 2018 | 15:38

According to the website Gazeta Express, Thaci has been asked to submit a report to the parliament about his actions in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

"Thaci is negotiating with Serbia, although he has no mandate to lead that process. There is no decision that requires the president should lead this process. He has no mechanisms to implement possible arrangements, nor are there constitutional mechanisms to control his activities. He keeps confidential talks and agreements he has reached with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels," said Kosovo Assembly member Vjosa Osmani.



She invited Thaci to urgently address the parliament and set a date when he will explain what he is talking about with Vucic.



"We, as the opposition, reasonably suspect his meetings with Vucic and the topics that are talked about. One of them is a partition of Kosovo," she added.



According to her, the Kosovo government has no strategy in the dialogue with Serbia.



"The government has no idea how to start forming a final agreement with Serbia. The parliament should adopt a resolution that should set up red lines in the dialogue with Serbia," Osmani said, accusing the government of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj of being "isolated and isolationist."