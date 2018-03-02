Politics PM to parents: Vaccinate your children, ignore charlatans Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has appealed on parents to listen to doctors regarding the vaccination of children rather than trust "charlatans." Izvor: Tanjug Friday, March 2, 2018 | 13:28 Tweet Share (File)

After a sixth patient died from measles complications - a 4-year-old child who had not been vaccinated against the disease - Brnabic said that "all of this is happening because citizens listened to people who do not have any medical knowledge" - i.e., those campaigning against vaccination.

"The good news is that the percentage of vaccinated children is increasing, and the bad news is that it had come to this at all," the prime minister told reporters on Friday.



Brnabic stressed that she was satisfied with the way health professionals are reacting under such a difficult situation, adding that they have shown a high degree of professionalism.