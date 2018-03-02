Politics Vucic and Thaci meet in Sofia, talk about continuing talks Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he met with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci in Sofia on Thursday. Izvor: Beta Friday, March 2, 2018 | 09:40 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

According to Vucic, they discussed "continuing the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and solving the historical dispute between Serbs and Albanians."

"We talked about when to continue the dialogue in Brussels and how to try to solve the historical dispute between Serbs and Albanians and that is all that I can tell you," Vucic said in Sofia where he spoke with Thaci on the sidelines of a Western Balkans Six and EU leaders' summit.



Vucic said that he frequently talked with Thaci because that was his job.



"It is always better to talk than to do anything else that could be bad for Serbs and Albanians. That is my job, nor is Mr. Thaci overjoyed but that is our job and our obligation," he said. Vucic said that key theme of the summit with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after his tour of the region, where he presented the EU's new Strategy for the Western Balkans, was further progress toward the EU.



Vucic also said that solving political differences and border issues were discussed and added that it was no easy feat.



According to the Serbian president, there was talk of establishing a regional economic zone and meeting 115 criteria which have "already been given to each country and territory" and that it was important to finish that before a summit in Sofia in May.



He added that Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had set the bar very high in terms of connectedness and developing regional infrastructure.