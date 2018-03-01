Politics Vulin reacts to Montenegro sending army officers to Kosovo Aleksandar Vulin says Montenegro's decision to send to members of its military to KFOR in Kosovo is "a political message of support for Kosovo's independence." Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, March 1, 2018 | 13:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The Serbian defense minister added that Serbia "cannot welcome that."

It is not aimed at enhancing the security of citizens in Kosovo and Metohija, Vulin said when asked to comment on the Montenegrin authorities' decision to send members of their army to the (NATO) mission in the southern Serbian province.



"This is about two staff officers, and this is a political message that supports Kosovo's independence, which is not something that can be received well in Serbia. As we can see, Pristina's representatives also don't seem to be overly impressed with this assistance. They take it for granted, so it isn't appreciated much," Vulin added, Tanjug reported, citing a statement.



The minister recalled that Montenegro and so-called Kosovo have not yet carried out demarcation of their border, although they consider each other as independent states.