Politics Kosovo agency dismissed from European mechanism The Kosovo Accreditation Agency has been dismissed from the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR). Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, March 1, 2018 | 12:26

EQAR considers that the agency is no longer able to act autonomously and cannot take full responsibility of its actions, Pristina-based Zeri is reporting.

The EQAR decision states that the move comes after Kosovo Minister of Education, Science and Technology Shyqyri Bytyqi dismissed the accreditation board, Tanjug said, quoting UNMIK's Media Observer.



The Kosovo Accreditation Agency became a member of EQAR in June 2015.