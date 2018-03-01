Politics Only three lists to cross threshold in Belgrade vote - poll 43.1 percent of Belgraders support the "Aleksandar Vucic - Because we love Belgrade" list in the March 4 local election in the Serbian capital. Izvor: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Thursday, March 1, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This is according to the latest poll published by daily Vecernje Novosti.

According to the same poll, of the 24 participants in the election, only three others will cross the five percent threshold.



The list led by former Belgrade mayor Dragan Djilas is declining and currently garners the support of 13.9 percent of voters, and the trend is the same with the one led by New Belgrade Municipality President Aleksandar Sapic (7.6 percent), while the list of Ivica Dacic and Dragan Markovic has a steady 6.7 percent.



The poll also showed that the Democrats (DS) are close to the threshold (4.8 percent), followed by lists of Ljubisa Preletacevic (4.4 percent), Enough is Enough/Dveri (4.3 percent), and "Let's not drown Belgrade" (3 percent).