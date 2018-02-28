Politics New round of technical dialogue on Kosovo held in Brussels The technical dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) and other topics has been held in Brussels. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | 09:21 Tweet Share

Beta agency is reporting, citing European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic, that it unfolded in a "constructive spirit."

At the same time, "several issues and steps were jointly established which need attention to advance the application of past agreements and the normalization of relations."



Kocijancic said a statement that the Belgrade and Pristina delegations headed by Marko Djuric and Avni Arifi "reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by the two sides, as part of the EU-brokered dialogue - above all agreements on free movement, integrated border management, the judiciary, the Community/Association of Serb-majority Municipalities, the bridge in Kosovska Mitrovica and energy."



The delegations "agreed to reopen a debate next month on implementing their agreement on free movement, integrated border management, the Community/Association of Serb-majority Municipalities, the bridge in Mitrovica and energy," the statement said.