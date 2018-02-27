Politics Serbian PM receives Iran's foreign minister Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Tuesday in Belgrade with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, the government announced. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 27, 2018 | 15:45 Tweet Share

Brnabic and Zarif discussed "bilateral relations of the two countries and possibilities for their improvement, first and foremost in the field of economy and trade."

Brnabic "assessed that the mutual interest of the two countries is to improve economic cooperation in many areas and that there are unused potentials of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, construction, energy and tourism, as well as in the science and technology innovation sector."



Zarif, who is visiting with a delegation of Iranian businesspeople, "pointed out that more and more Iranian tourists are interested in visits to our country, which was also contributed by the decisions of the two governments on mutual abolition of visas and Iran’s active promotion of the tourism potentials of Serbia and the region" and that it was of the agreement is the reestablishment of a direct airline between Belgrade and Tehran after 28 years was of crucial importance for improving tourism.



Brnabic "thanked Zarif for supporting Serbia and the country’s principled position regarding the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo."



The interlocutors agreed that the cooperation to date in the field of education and culture is at a satisfactory level and that it develops through the continuous cooperation of the competent institutions.



Brnabic said that the state will continue to provide scholarships for students from Iran who want to gain education in Serbia within the "World in Serbia" program.