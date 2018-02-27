Politics PM attends reception organized by British counterpart PM Ana Brnabic attended on Monday a reception organized by British PM Theresa May for the PMs from the Western Balkans who took part in the London Summit. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 27, 2018 | 12:11 Tweet Share (Serbian government)

In addition to the prime ministers of the Western Balkans, the reception was attended by high representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which organized the Western Balkans Investment Summit.

Brnabic spoke earlier in the day at a panel of prime ministers as part of the summit, as well as at the panel on regional integration, the government announced.