Politics EC president and EU commissioner arrive in Belgrade EC President Jean Claude Juncker and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn have arrived in Belgrade. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, February 26, 2018 | 17:04 Tweet Share Hahn and Juncker are seen at the Belgrade airport (Tanjug)

Juncker and Hahn will later on Monday evening speak with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, followed by a joint news conference by Vucic and Juncker, and a joint dinner.

Serbian EU Integrations Minister Jadranka Joksimovic and head of EU's Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi welcomed the two high ranking EU officials at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport this afternoon.



Jucker and Hahn are currently on a tour of the Western Balkans with the goal of presenting the organization's new enlargement strategy, and, as stated in Brussels, "the renewed dynamic and EU's interest in the region."



Juncker and Hahn will be joined on Wednesday by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. The tour will end on March 1 in Sofia, where they and Bulgaria's prime minister will host a lunch for "Western Balkans 6" leaders, including Aleksandar Vucic.