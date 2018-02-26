Politics Flag, emblem removed from Kosovo consulate in France The Kosovo government has condemned "the act of assault on the General Consulate of Kosovo in Strasbourg." Izvor: Beta Monday, February 26, 2018 | 13:19 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

Pristina also condemned "the destruction of Kosovo emblem" and the removal of "the state flag from the Consulate building."

"The attack that took place last weekend on the General Consulate and the destruction of state symbols is an unacceptable act that violates the integrity of the state of Kosovo," said a statement issued by the Kosovo government, and added:



"The Republic of Kosovo is a sovereign state that respects laws and international law and acts responsibly in international relations as an important factor of peace and stability."



Pristina also "expressed its deep indignation over this act and, appreciating the immediate commitment of the French authorities, requires them to discover and apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice."