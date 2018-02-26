Politics PM attends Western Balkans Investment Summit Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has arrived in London, where she will take part today in the Western Balkans Investment Summit. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Monday, February 26, 2018 | 09:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

It is organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Brnabic will participate in a panel discussion of the prime ministers of the Western Balkans and in a panel on regional integration, where she will speak about the digital agenda for the Western Balkans region.



During the summit, she will meet with EBRD President Sumo Chakrabarti and with Director for South Central European Affairs at the US Department of State Matthew Palmer.



Also, the prime minister will attend a reception that will be organized by UK Prime Minister Theresa May for prime ministers of the Western Balkans region.