Politics Dacic asks Gambia to review Kosovo decision Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Friday invited his Gambian counterpart Ousainou Darboe to reconsider Gambia's decision to recognize Kosovo. Friday, February 23, 2018 | 15:22 Ousainou Darboe (Tanjug)

Dacic told a joint press conference in Belgrade that he "suggested to Darboe and asked him" that his country should reconsider the decision, which a former government made in 2009.

"I have acquainted our guest with what's been happening in recent years and decades, that this (unilateral declaration of Kosovo's independence) is a one-sided act that continues to the subject of different opinions and disputes," he said.



According to Beta agency, Darboe said his country would consider the issue of Kosovo, adding that "it could soon inform the public about its decision" - but that procedures must be respected.



According to the Serbian government's website, Darboe said that "the new Gambian government is considering decisions made by the previous one, because no proper procedures were implemented."



He added that the Gambia believes in united countries, and stands against against secession.



Dacic also recalled that while there are countries recognized have recognized Kosovo, many have not, including Russia and China.



"An increasing number of countries are reviewing these decisions, and I have expressed hope and our desire that the Gambia once again reassess the decision that was made nine years ago," the Serbian minister said.



Dacic said that the two countries have had good relations since the era of Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito and the Non-Aligned Movement, and that there are a number of common topics for cooperation, especially in education, tourism, the fight against terrorism and organized crime.



The Serbian official announced the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the two foreign ministries, and a visa-free regime for citizens of Serbia and the Gambia.



Dacic said that the volume of economic cooperation was very low, but that it was possible to increase it - in agriculture and construction, and military industry, while Serbia is also ready to help students from this African country through education and scholarships.



Darboe remarked that there was a lot of room for improvement of cooperation in agriculture and tourism.