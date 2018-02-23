Politics "Serbia wants Kosovo problem to be resolved with compromise" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Sofia on Friday that Serbia wants the Kosovo problem to be resolved with a compromise. Izvor: Beta, Tanjug Friday, February 23, 2018 | 14:23 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, thanked his counterpart Rumen Radev for the support he offers to Serbia on the European path, "and for several times saying that it was important for Serbia's voice to be heard."

Noting that Serbia's accession to EU membership in 2025 is an ambitious goal, Vucic said that Serbia will do its best to meet all criteria, recalling that there is an additional criterion which did not exist for other EU countries, i.e., "the solving of the problem with KiM (Kosovo and Metohija)."



"We want to reach a compromise - whether we will succeed in this, depends not only on one side, because any compromise requires the consent and will of at least two and sometimes more parties," the president said.



"If somebody thinks that the solution is for Serbia to lose everything and everyone else to get everything - in order to be satisfied, while Serbia is dissatisfied and humiliated - we think there will be no solution there, and that is why we are in favor of a compromise, and that's why we are grateful to President Radev, who wants to hear the ideas of Serbia and the problems and challenges we face," Vucic emphasized.



There is no alternative to the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, and all sides involved in the talks must analyze Serbia's arguments carefully, Radev said.



"Bulgaria gives high marks for the dialogue. A peaceful solution must be sought for every problem," he said.