Politics Skopje and Tirana boycott conference that excluded Pristina Representatives of Albania and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have refused to attend the conference of Western Balkans foreign ministers. Izvor: unmikonline.org, Koha Friday, February 23, 2018 | 13:14 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

UNMIK's Media Observer is reporting this on Friday, citing Pristina-based Albanian language newspaper Koha.

The conference is set to take place in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the report continued - and Tirana and Skopje are boycotting it "because of exclusion of Kosovo from the event."



"Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati informed his Bosnian counterpart Igor Crnadak of his absence saying it comes after the organizers did not respect the format of inclusion of all six Western Balkans countries and that no discussion can be complete without all regional countries participating in the event," the article said.



"FYROM Deputy Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani also pulled out of the conference saying he did so after learning that Kosovo representatives were not invited," it added.