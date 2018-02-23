Politics Serbia-EU partnership deep and strong - PM PM Ana Brnabic assessed on Thursday that the partnership between Serbia and the European Union (EU) is much more than a political process of association. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 23, 2018 | 12:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

It is a deep and strong cooperation in different areas, Brnabic said, according to the Serbian government.

At the closing event of the European PROGRESS project, Brnabic pointed out that Serbia has the largest trade exchange with EU members, exports most of its goods to the EU market, and a bulk of foreign direct investment comes from EU countries.



She explained that Serbia received a direct budget support of €80 million for modernization and efficiency of public administration, €27 million for education, while EUR 50 million were granted for research, development and science for the next three years.



Minister of European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic congratulated the municipalities participating in the European PROGRESS projects that enabled the opening of 94 companies and 700 jobs.