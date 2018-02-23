Politics Prime minister receives Russia's foreing minister Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Thursday with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, who was on a two-day visit to Serbia. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 23, 2018 | 10:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

At the meeting, it was jointly estimated that economic cooperation is on the rise, especially in the field of energy, and that it is necessary to put emphasis on projects concerning infrastructure, transport and agriculture in the future.

The prime minister once again expressed her gratitude to Lavrov on the principled non-recognition of the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo and the support that the Russian Federation provides to Belgrade in dialogue with Pristina.



Lavrov considers it necessary for Pristina to complete the implementation of the Brussels Agreement, primarily the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities.



During the talks, the Prime Minister announced the final completion of works at St. Sava’s Church and its ceremonial opening in 2019, which will be attended by representatives of the Russian Federation.



Lavrov said that he had a very emotional visit this morning to St. Sava’s Church, where he attended a ceremonial presentation of the mosaic in the cupola - a gift from the Russian Federation.



The painting of the dome is a significant contribution to the cultivation of cultural heritage and Russian-Serbian friendship, he underlined.



Brnabic recognized the special potential in cooperation in the field of innovative technologies, science and education.



The Russian Federation, which has developed a network of technology parks, is a role model for our country, which already has results in this field, according to Brnabic.



In the field of cultural cooperation, the prime minister announced a firmer cooperation in film industry and a co-production for filming a movie about Nikola Tesla next year.