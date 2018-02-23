Politics "Serbia's ties with Russia pose no danger to Kosovo" - NATO Cooperation between Serbia and Russia does not pose any danger to Kosovo, said NATO commanders during their visit to the KFOR base in Pristina. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, February 23, 2018 | 09:46 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The base was visited by Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe General James Everard, and Commander of NATO’s Joint Force Command in Naples Admiral James Foggo.

"The relationship between Serbia and Russia is a matter of the sovereignty of the two states, and Serbia can decide for itself with whom it wants bilateral cooperation and what kind of relations it wants to have," they said, according to RTK2 in Serbian.



"Serbia is a country that has historical ties with Russia, so I think it is unnecessary for Kosovo to be concerned about their cooperation. This is a world where people are connected and at present I do not think there is any threat," said Everard.



The same goes for relations with China or the United Kingdom or the United States, Foggo said, adding that this is "the beauty and purpose of democracy," the Kosovo-based broadcaster reported.



He also recalled that after the recent murder of Oliver Ivanovic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited some Serb areas in Kosovo, and "his conversation with people who had a calming effect - I think Vucic wanted to encourage people with peaceful solutions."



As for the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force into an army, Foggo said this would be acceptable only through constitutional changes, i.e., amendments to the Constitution.