Politics European Commission president to visit Belgrade on Feb. 26 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Belgrade on Monday, February 26. Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 13:42

Juncker will arrive here as part of his tour of the Western Balkans to confirm the region's European perspective, Tanjug reported, citing the head of the EU Delegation to Serbia, Sem Fabrizi, who spoke on Wednesday.

Fabrizi made the announcement during his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who noted the visit was very significant for Serbian citizens and a confirmation the country was firmly on the European path.



According to a statement from his office, the president also stated that Serbia "understands that no one guarantees that the year 2025, mentioned in (EU's enlargement) strategy is certain to be the year of full membership - but it is an important incentive and recognition that we have been doing positive things so far."



"There are many obstacles before Serbia on the European, but we are ready to work hard to overcome difficult tasks," said Vucic.



The two interlocutors also spoke about the situation in the region and cooperation, which will be one of the topics discussed by Vucic and Juncker, the statement added.



Vucic "once again expressed his commitment to forming a regional economic zone, which would be the basis for faster economic progress in the Western Balkans."