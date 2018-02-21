Politics Vucic to invite Putin to visit Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will on Wednesday evening deliver a letter for Vladimir Putin to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is visiting Serbia. Izvor: Tanjug Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

In the letter, the Serbian president invites his Russian counterpart to visit Serbia, Tanjug said it learned.

Vucic also expresses his satisfaction with the celebration of 180 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Russia, noting that this milestone anniversary on February 23 will be jointly marked with a series of events in both countries.



"During this long and often turbulent period, but also for centuries prior, the Serbian and Russian people sought to establish strong spiritual, cultural and economic ties, which is why we now proudly regard them as genuinely friendly," reads the letter which Tanjug has seen.



The president also states that Serbia and Russia have always been on the same side - through different historical circumstances and challenges - fighting so that the basic values ​​and virtues that we jointly nurture could win over those policies that threatened the freedom and independence of many nations in Europe and around the world, bravely and selflessly suffering the greatest sacrifices. Serbia and Russia, Vucic continues, today enjoy a bright tradition of cooperation, understanding and mutual support.



The foundations of these pillars are in the rich legacy of our ancestors, but also in the undeniable determination of present-day generations to continue the dedicated work on further development of relations in all spheres, in a way befitting the friendship and closeness of our peoples, Vucic points out in his letter.



He also emphasizes that he is confident the overall relations between our countries and the strategic partnership will continue to strengthen and improve.



Vucic further states that his recent visit to Moscow, as well as the highly substantial talks conducted in order to improve all forms of cooperation, especially on the economic plane, are a testament to this.



In his letter, the president points out that it was precisely Putin's initiative, dedication, wise policy and care about the well-being of the Serbian people that have made an immeasurable contribution to strengthening relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation.



"Respected Vladimir Vladimirovich, since the constructive talks that I have with you give a specific imprint to the quality of our overall relations, I have the particular pleasure of inviting to an official visit to Serbia, where you are always a gladly received guest and friend," Vucic said in the letter.