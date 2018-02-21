Politics "Strengthening strategic partnership with France" Ivica Dacic was on Tuesday on a working visit to France, where he met with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 10:56 Tweet Share Dacic (R) is seen with Le Drian (Tanjug)

After the meeting, the Serbian foreign minister said that he had a very good conversation with Le Drian, bearing in mind that Serbia and France have a strategic partnership agreement signed, the Serbian government announced on its website.

"We jointly pointed out that this year, which marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, is very important for recalling the old alliance between the two countries," Dacic said and added that he was looking forward to the return visit of Le Drian on 12-13 April, "which will be a prelude for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Serbia, which should take place by the end of the year."



"Our interest is to strengthen our strategic partnership with France. France wants to be a leader when it comes to helping Serbia on its European path. Serbia is aware of all its obligations on this path, the need to continue reforms, to resolve all open issues in the Balkans in a peaceful manner and dialogue, first of all, I am referring to the issue of Kosovo and Metohija," said Dacic.



The first deputy prime minister also "expressed the belief that our country will have enough understanding from its old ally France for Serbia’s desire to come up with a solution that will respect the interests of all sides in Kosovo-Metohija and which will be the basis for a lasting peace and stability in the region."