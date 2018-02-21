Politics Serbia reportedly looks to buy Russian attack helicopters Serbia is interested in buying at least six Russian-made Mi-35 helicopters that are used in anti-tank combat, the daily Vecernje Novosti writes. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 09:38 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

And the country could acquire the helicopters under favorable conditions from Belarus, the report, published on Wednesday, added.

According to the daily, cited by Beta, this will be one of the topics during Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin's upcoming visit to Minsk, while Russia - which, as the manufacturer, needs to agree with the deal - "plays an important role in the negotiations."