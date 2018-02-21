Politics Vucic receives delegation from Croatia, ethnic Croats Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday in Belgrade received members of the families of persons who went missing during the armed conflicts in Croatia. Izvor: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The president, who met with a delegation from the Alliance of Associations of the Families of Captured and Missing Croatian Defenders, told them that state bodies of Serbia will do everything to achieve visible progress in finding missing persons and shedding light on their fate, Beta agency reported.

"After listening to all of the problems that they face in finding their sons, fathers, brothers and other family members, President Vucic said that the Serbian state authorities would do everything to help members of the families of missing persons in Croatia and achieve visible progress in finding missing persons and shedding light on their fate, although this is a lot harder with two decades of conflict between us," a statement from Vucic's office said.



Earlier on Tuesday Vucic met with representatives of the Croat national minority in Serbia, headed by Democratic Alliance of Croats in Vojvodina leader Tomislav Zigmanov, in order to discuss concrete measures to improve their position in Serbia and establish more intensive cooperation.