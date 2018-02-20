Politics Pristina's bid to become EU candidate "could be rejected" The head of the EU office in Kosovo says that while Pristina authorities could apply for EU candidate status, the EU "could reject it." Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | 13:13 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

RTK in Serbian is reporting that Nataliya Apostolova said this during a conference organized by the Kosovo Foundation for Open Society (KFOS).

“I’m afraid that member countries may reject the application. What counts in this process is the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and fight against organized crime and corruption”, Apostolova said.