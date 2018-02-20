Politics Serbian foreign minister visiting France First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic is this Tuesday on a one-day working visit to France. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | 10:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The government announced this, adding that Dacic was invited by France's Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Dacic is scheduled to meet with Le Drian, and with Secretary General of the International Organization of the Francophonie Michaelle Jean.



The Serbian minister will also place wreaths at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Triumphal Gate in Paris and at the Serbian Military Cemetery in the city of Thiais.