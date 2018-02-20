Politics Women need education and economic independence - PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic pointed out on Monday in Belgrade to the importance of women’s entrepreneurship. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | 09:16 Tweet Share Ana Brnabic and Brankica Jankovic (Tanjug)

It is more challenging than men’s because women, in addition to their jobs, are expected to be housewives, mothers, grandmothers, Brnabic said, according to remarks published by the government.

Speaking with Commissioner for the Protection of Equality Brankica Jankovic and members of the Association of Businesswomen of Serbia which is dedicated to the development of women entrepreneurship in our country, Brnabic said this was "a good example of cooperation between the government and independent institutions, and the best way to see how the government can help entrepreneurship."



She "pointed out that women in the public sector at the national level occupy almost all of the leading positions, adding that this is a step forward for the entire society, but that there is still room for improvement."



"This government will pay particular attention to entrepreneurship. Not every local government can rely on the state government to bring in foreign investors. This is not possible, and it is not necessary," Brnabic said, adding that domestic, family, private companies are examples of the economic development of the community.



"We are working to improve the environment for start-up companies and general entrepreneurs, we have favorable loans, a set of tax reliefs that will have a larger coverage if the results are good. Women's entrepreneurship is very important for economic, political and social empowerment of women," the prime minister said.



Brnabic accepted the Association's invitation to held organize Girl's Day on April 26, that will aim to empower young women in joining IT sector.



"The IT segment is a place missing more girls. That's a sector of our future and women should have more space in it, because education and economic independence is the best way to empower women in Serbia," she said.



Brankica Jankovic said that female entrepreneurship was recognized as an important factor in the development of the Serbian economy.