Politics "Traditional friendship, strategic partnership with Russia" First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic led Serbia's delegation to the 16th session of the Serbian-Russian Intergovernmental Committee. Monday, February 19, 2018 | 12:18

The committee deals with trade, economic and scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries, and convened on Saturday in Sochi, RF.

Dacic participated in the work of the Intergovernmental Committee as co-chair on the Serbian side, while Russian side, this function is performed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin, the Serbian government announced.



Dacic "assessed after the meeting that it was very positive that in the previous year, 2017, the foreign trade exchange between the two countries increased compared to 2016, amounting to USD 2.5 billion."



He said that the aim is to develop economic relations as well as to use all the benefits of the Free Trade Agreement and the current negotiation that this agreement applies to all members of the Eurasian Union, in addition to very good political relations.



According to him, Serbia and the Russian Federation have very good cooperation in the field of energy and agriculture, and some new projects are being prepared in the sphere of economy and industry.



In a few days, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Belgrade to mark the 180th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Russia, Dacic said, and concluded:



"We have good cooperation at the international level - when it comes to protecting our national and state interests. There is traditional friendship and strategic partnership with the Russian Federation and our task is to use this as a good basis to develop cooperation in all segments of social life."