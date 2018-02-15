Politics Russia's Lavrov to unveil mosaic in Serbia's largest temple Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be on a working visit to Serbia on February 21 and 22. Izvor: B92 Thursday, February 15, 2018 | 15:24 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this, adding that while in Belgrade, Lavrov will speak with Serbia's top officials.

The Russian minister will also unveil a mosaic installed in the dome of St. Sava Temple, the work Moscow-based artist Nikolai Mukhin.



The 4-million euro project was financed by Russia's energy giant Gazprom. St. Sava’s Temple is the largest Orthodox church in Serbia and in Europe.



Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that during his visit, Lavrov will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and with his counterpart, Ivica Dacic.



The visit marks the 180th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Serbia and Russia. On February 19, an exhibition dedicated to this event will be opened in Moscow.