Vucic vows to "defend Serbia from great powers' influence"

"We will defend Serbia from the influence and interest of great powers," President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Vucic was speaking in historic Orasac, in central Serbia, during a ceremony marking the country's Statehood Day.

He pointed out that it was "even more important to preserve and renew our people, because it's all for nothing if we don't have people."



"For that, we need the support of each individual in Serbia," Vucic said, pointing out to "a dramatic drop in the birth rate."



He went on to say that "we now need a fateful and a historic decision, such as renowned Serbs made in Orasac two centuries ago" - a reference to the decision to start an uprising against Ottoman Turks.



Vucic also said that, having this experience, "we can do anything today - because they taught us that."



According to the president, "this can fit into the word spoken at the time by illiterate Milos (Obrenovic), who was dreaming that all Serbs could write, and that the word is - freedom."



"And today while I stand here, I stand in a place that exists in each one of us. It is a huge obligation, everything that awaits us in the days ahead, we have to be solving it, while keeping our hands and face clean. We have to give, without losing anything, to reconcile, while remaining honorable," Vucic said.



"We can find a solution just as they looked for it and found it, by choosing to lo live in a modern state in the 19th century," he said.